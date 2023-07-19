Three of the town’s parks have been awarded Green Flag status for another year, the borough council said.

Hastings Borough Council the award was given to Alexandra Park, Hastings Country Park, and St Leonards Gardens.

The Green Flag Award scheme is managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

The award recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces and sets the benchmark standard for the management of green spaces across the UK and around the world.

Cllr Ali Roark, lead for environment at Hastings Borough Council, said: “Our borough’s parks and gardens provide a vital space for people to exercise, socialise and for our children to play, and we are delighted that Alexandra Park, Hastings Country Park and St Leonards Gardens have achieved Green Flag Awards for another year.

“I want to say a huge thank you to everyone involved in helping us achieve this, from the council’s Parks team to local volunteers and park users who take their litter home and report issues to us. This fantastic achievement is a testament to all your hard work and dedication.”

Paul Todd MBE, Keep Britain Tidy’s Green Flag Award scheme manager, said: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved at Alexandra Park, Hastings Country Park, and St Leonards Gardens in achieving these Green Flag Awards.

“Alexandra Park, Hastings Country Park, and St Leonards Gardens are vital green spaces for the community in Hastings, bringing people together and providing opportunities to lead healthy lifestyles.

“The staff and volunteers do so much to ensure that it maintains the high standards of the Green Flag Award and everyone involved should feel extremely proud of their achievement.”

1 . Alexandra Park in Hastings on June 1 2023. Alexandra Park in Hastings on June 1 2023. Photo: staff

