The Hastings and Rye Labour parliamentary candidate Helena Dollimore wrote a letter to Southern Water chief executive Lawrence Gosden on the morning of Saturday’s flooding, urging the water company to respond swiftly to the situation.

Hastings prospective parliamentary candidate Helena Dollimore

She said: “I am writing to urge you to act now to the respond to the emergency situation in Hastings town centre where people are waking up to flooded homes and businesses for the second time this year.

"I have just seen firefighters carry people from their flooded homes in South Terrace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Yet again our firefighters and emergency services are doing a fantastic job and cleaning up a mess that is no fault of their own.

"It beggars belief that such a serious incident could happen again., and I do not understand why the lessons have not been learned from January’s awful flooding.

"I ask that you act immediately to put Southern Water representatives on the scene to work with the emergency services and reassure impacted residents and businesses and clarify the the process for them to claim compensation. For many, this is the second time they have been affected this year, so I am calling on you to offer emergency grants to stop businesses going under.

"Could you explain why lessons have not been learned from January’s flooding incident, and why Southern Water took months to supply independent investigators with key information, and outline what Southern Water is doing to stop our town centre from flooding again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"2023 has been one failure after another from Southern Water. Flooding in the town centre, leaks at Bulverhythe, endless sewage dumping and Rye residents being left without water for days. The people of Hastings and Rye have had enough.

Hastings MP Sally-Ann Hart was also on the scene at the town centre on Saturday and also visited residents in Marsham Brook Lane at Pett Level, who were affected.

She said: “I have spoken to Southern Water, East Sussex County Council and the Environment Agency to discuss the report. It does not go far enough.