Hastings pastor marks 60 years of ministry

Brian and his wife Ruth moved to Hastings in 1978 to become the minister of Robertson Street United Reformed Church.
Brian was also involved with other local United Reformed Churches including Ashburnham, Robertsbridge, Sedlescombe, Clive Vale, St Lukes (Sliverhill) and St Marks (Mount Pleasant).
In 1991 Brian and Ruth moved to another church in Dorking but returned to the area upon retirement.
However after officially retiring, he has asked to work with the Bexhill URC churches which he did for a further couple of years.
Brian continues to lead services and preach at a number of local churches.