Sussex Police said it is appealing for witnesses and information following the collision.

A police spokesperson said: “The in Priory Road involved a motorcycle and a pedestrian near The Bridge Community Centre at about 1pm on Sunday, May 5.

“The pedestrian, a 65-year-old local man, was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

Police

“Later, a 25-year-old man from Hastings was arrested in Wellington Place on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has been bailed, pending further enquiries.

“Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with relevant information such as CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.