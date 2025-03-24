Hastings pictures - the bright March day in 2020 when town went into pandemic lockdown

By Mike MacKenzie
Published 24th Mar 2025, 12:19 BST
March 24, 2025, is the fifth anniversary of the first national lockdown.

The Government announced the first lockdown on the evening of March 23, strictly prohibiting movement.

People were warned the coronavirus was the biggest threat the country had faced for decades and were told to stay at home to protect the NHS from being overwhelmed.

This is what Hastings looked like on that bright March day five years ago.

Coronavirus: Hastings seafront pictured on day one of the UK lockdown.

Coronavirus: Hastings seafront pictured on day one of the UK lockdown. Photo: JL

Coronavirus: Hastings seafront pictured on day one of the UK lockdown. Photo: JL

Coronavirus: Hastings town centre pictured on day one of the UK lockdown. Photo: JL

Coronavirus: Hastings town centre pictured on day one of the UK lockdown. Photo: JL

