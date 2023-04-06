Hastings Pier is gearing up to reopen this Easter.

The attraction is under new management and will offer something for all tastes and budgets, said Keir Halliday, proprietor of new French bistro and wine bar La Belle Vue.

Leaseholder Max Wolf will be managing the events side of the business for the pier, as well as running Casa De Pier.

Kier said: “We are planning to open for the Easter weekend. We’re not fully ready unfortunately. But we thought we couldn’t not open for Easter because people want to come and have a drink and have something to eat so we will providing a bar service.

"For the menu items we’re going to have some very French things like frog’s legs, snails, bouillabaisse and more traditional things too for every taste. We’re going to do some house lager, people will be pleased to hear, and we will be able to do a cheaper offering on the lager front under our our brand.”

She added visitors will start to see events on the pier happening ‘a bit later in the spring’.

Kier added: “We’ve had an awful lot to do. When a place has been empty for such a long time, it takes a little while to get everything back in order ready to open for the public but I’m excited and Max is excited. It’s great to see people walking on the pier again.”

She said the restaurant is scheduled to open on April 14 for a full menu offering. Casa De Pier is also set to open at the same time.

1 . Hastings Pier getting ready for the Easter Weekend 2023: Leaseholder Max Wolf, who will also be running Casa De Pier, with Keir Halliday, proprietor of La Belle Vue restaurant and bar on Hastings Pier. Photo: staff

2 . Hastings Pier getting ready for the Easter Weekend 2023: The bar area inside La Belle Vue. Photo: staff

3 . Hastings Pier getting ready for the Easter Weekend 2023: La Belle Vue restaurant area, which was still being set up at the time ready to open around April 14-15. Photo: staff

4 . Hastings Pier getting ready for the Easter Weekend 2023: Kitchen area that is still being set up. Photo: staff