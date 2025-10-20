The owner of Hastings Pier has confirmed his intention to sell the attraction.

Sheikh Abid Gulzar has owned the Grade II listed structure since June 2018.

Mr Gulzar said: “I tried my hardest and put all my love and money in to the pier and have decided at my age of 81 to let someone else take it on.”

The landmark was registered as an asset of community value in 2019, meaning the local authority must be informed when the owner intends to sell.

Sheikh Abid Gulzar at Hastings Pier. Picture taken in 2019

A Hastings Borough Council spokesperson: “Following formal notification to the council by Sheikh Abid Gulzar of his intention to dispose of Hastings Pier, Hastings Borough Council has informed the community group that nominated the pier as an asset of community value, and we are awaiting confirmation whether they are interested in bidding for the pier. We are unable to comment further.”

A statement on the Friends of Hastings Pier said: “Hastings Borough Council (HBC) notified us late on Friday afternoon that the owner of Hastings Pier intends to sell and this has triggered the interim moratorium as per the Asset of Community Value regulations.

“We now have a six-week window to express an interest to bid on the pier and this closes on November 26.

“Bringing the pier back under community control, management and ownership was always a key part of our constitution which is why we worked hard to get it recognised by HBC as a valuable asset to our town.

File: Hastings Pier pictured on May 1 2023

“Our next steps will be to submit an expression of interest so that the full six-month moratorium takes effect during which time we will work to restore community control of the pier.

“Meanwhile we would be grateful to hear from any members interested in helping out with progressing our bid.”

Hastings and Rye MP, Helena Dollimore said: “I have spoken with the Friends of Hastings Pier this weekend to convey my full support as the local Member of Parliament in their efforts to protect Hastings Pier, and bring it back under community control.”

The decision by administrators to sell the pier to Mr Gulzar in 2018 caused anger in the town at the time, with the then leader of Hastings Borough Council Peter Chowney saying he was ‘disappointed and angry’ at the decision to sell Hastings Pier to a private entrepreneur.

The pier was sold to Mr Gulzar after a lengthy fundraising bid from the Friends of Hastings Pier, which raised more than £470,000.

Shortly after the purchase, the community group requested a parliamentary inquiry to look into the sale of the pier.

Ms Dollimore said the town was still ‘deeply angry’ about what happened in 2018 and urged Mr Gulzar to ‘work with the people of Hastings’.