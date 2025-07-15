Hastings Pirate Day: Everything you need to know

The event will include a large parade, live music, and various pirate-themed activities. The Shipwreck Museum will also be participating, offering visitors a chance to learn about the HMS Anne, a ship that hunted Barbary pirates.

Sunday is the main day with the big pirate procession and an afternoon of live music on The Stade, in Hastings Old Town, but there will be pirate themed events across the whole weekend.

On Friday July 18, people can dress up and take part in the Tavern Treasure Trail, around Old Town pubs from 7pm. You can register a team to take part on the Hastings Pirate Day website.

There is an evening of shanties and songs from the sea when the Official Pirate Day Ball tales place on Saturday July 19 at East Hastings Angling Club in the Old Town, from 7pm – late. The event raises funds for Pirate Day.

The main Buccaneers Procession forms up at Robertson Street at 11.15am on Sunday and will set off along the seafront toward the Old Town at 12 noon. Anyone can dress up and take part but organisers say they must wear or have four items from a list of pirate hat or bandana; striped or plain T shirt, shirt or blouse, tatty or rolled up trousers, pantaloons or pirate style skirt and an accessory such as sword, eye patch, a musket, pirate flag or parrot.

There is an afternoon of live music at The Stade Open Space with The Captain’s Beard at 12.30pm, Completely Scuppered at 2.15pm, The Jack Tars at 2.45pm and a special surprise guest band at 4.45pm. Ruxley’s Crew Morris side will also be performing. There will be a bar and food stalls on the Stade and a Treasure Market in the Stade Hall with local craftspeople and a Pirate Day merchandise stall.

If you make it through to the end of Pirate Day on Sunday, The Angling Club is hosting a Reggae themed Rubadub Party from 5.30pm – 11.30pm with entertainment from Roots & Rhythm, pirate themed cocktails and a Caribbean barbecue.

There are lots of Pirate themed events over the weekend for children and families. Radiator Arts have a free children’s craft workshop on Saturday July 19, outside the aquarium in Rock-a-Nore Road, from 11am – 3pm, where children can make props for the procession and take part in panning for gold. At the Aquarium, kids can meet Captain Carrot.

Hastings Adventure Golf, on the seafront, is inviting families to take on its pirate themed crazy golf course over the weekend and the Hastleons are hosting a free Tot’s Treasure Hunt and Tales on Saturday July 19 at the volleyball court on Pelham beach, from 11am.

The Electric Palace cinema, in the Old Town, is screening Muppet Treasure Island on Sunday at 11am and there are free events to enjoy at Hastings Fishermen’s Museum and the Shipwreck Museum, at Rock-a-Nore over the weekend.

Full details of all events can be found on the Hastings Pirate Day website. Pictures by Roberts Photographic.

