Hastings Pirate Day: Here is everything you need to know

Hastings is set to be invaded by pirates over the weekend of Saturday July 15 and Sunday 16 as thousands of people dress up to join in the fun.

The main Hastings Pirate Day event takes place on Sunday July 16 with events taking place from 12 noon and is all free. But there is a paid fundraiser event taking place at The Stade on Hastings Pier on Saturday July 15, with a big Pirate Cabaret show featuring top artists.

Pirate Day has been a popular event since 2009 and Hastings still holds the world record, previously held by Penzance, for the most pirates in one place.

Organiser Anton Burton-Windsor said: “Hastings Pirate Weekend is back for a weekend full of piratical fun for all with a programme of events to suit pirates young and old.

“This year, we are pleased to announce a new event partner, Owens Family Entertainments, the new family amusements centre located in the former Debenhams building in Hastings town centre. It’s a great space and even has its own pirate ship themed restaurant. Owens will be hosting a number of pirate shenanigans including pirate games, storytelling, live music and mutineer pirate lunches. Being a large, indoor venue, it means that Hastings Pirate Weekend can go ahead whatever the weather.”

Oscar Smith, Entertainments Manager says “we are really looking forward to being part of this much-loved community event and can’t wait to throw our doors open to offer pirate fun for all the family.”

Since 2019, Hastings Pirate Weekend has become more of a town-wide experience, however this year’s main stage will back at its original home on the Stade Open Space in Hastings Old Town. With activities at Rock-a-Nore, Castle and Caves. There is also the new ‘Paradise Cove’ on the beach at Goat Ledge opposite Warrior Square in St. Leonards.

Anton said: “What with this and plenty across the town’s taverns, this promises to be a great weekend. Saturday at the Stade kicks off in the evening with the brilliant “Shiver-Me-Timbers Cabaret” headlined by the popular ‘Old Time Sailors’ band with some spine-chilling and cheeky cabaret acts in between. It’s a great way to spend your Saturday night and helps raise money to support the free Sunday activities.

"There is also a brand new route for the parade on Sunday. Form up outside Ownes in Robertson Street, on Sunday July 16 at 11.30am. The procession leaves for the Old Town at noon. There is no need to register to take part in the parade, just be there in costume.

"We would like to personally thank our sponsors - Love Hastings Ltd, Lightning Fibre Broadband, Owens, Arthur C Towner Ltd and Hastings Aquarium. Thanks also go to all those businesses that advertise and support us, without your help the event wouldn’t be possible.

“So for the full programme and to buy tickets for the Cabaret, please visit and follow our website www.hastingspirateday.org and like our Facebook page for more information to follow. We look forward to welcoming you all onboard!”

