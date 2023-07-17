Hastings Pirate Day in 55 pictures

Hastings was overrun by thousands of pirates over the weekend when the colourful annual Pirate Day took place.

High winds from the high seas failed to deter swashbuckling crews who took over the seafront and packed into the Old Town. According to reports this was one of the biggest Pirate Days yet with a huge number of people taking part in a colourful parade from Robertson Street, in the town centre, to Hastings Old Town on Sunday. Hastings Borough Council joined in the fun by flying the j flag from the town hall.

The Stade open space was given over to local bands and shanty singers who delighted the large crowds with pirate themed entertainment while many local organisations, such as the Shipwreck Museum, provided fun activities for younger pirates, including nautical themed treasure trails.

Pubs and restaurants joined in the fun too with many offering rum cocktails and other pirate specials over the weekend.

Local drumming groups went head to head for a drum-off on Hastings beach and the event even saw the firing of cannons by a re-enactment group.

The official Hastings Pirate Day Facebook page has been flooded with comments from locals and visitors thanking the organisers and praising this year’s event. Sponsors for Pirate Day included Lightning Fibre and Owens Family Entertainment.

Pictures by Roberts Photographic, Kevin Boorman and contributed.

Have you read? Major Hastings road remains closed today

Have you read? Drivers putting people at risk in Old Town pedestrian area

1 . Pirate Day 2023 in Hastings, East Sussex. Photo taken by Roberts Photographic on Sunday, July 16. Pirate Day 2023 in Hastings, East Sussex. Photo taken by Roberts Photographic on Sunday, July 16. Photo: Roberts Photographic

2 . Pirate Day 2023 in Hastings, East Sussex. Photo taken by Roberts Photographic on Sunday, July 16. Pirate Day 2023 in Hastings, East Sussex. Photo taken by Roberts Photographic on Sunday, July 16. Photo: Roberts Photographic

3 . Pirate Day 2023 in Hastings, East Sussex. Photo taken by Roberts Photographic on Sunday, July 16. Pirate Day 2023 in Hastings, East Sussex. Photo taken by Roberts Photographic on Sunday, July 16. Photo: Roberts Photographic

4 . Pirate Day 2023 in Hastings, East Sussex. Photo taken by Roberts Photographic on Sunday, July 16. Pirate Day 2023 in Hastings, East Sussex. Photo taken by Roberts Photographic on Sunday, July 16. Photo: Roberts Photographic