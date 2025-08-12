A Hastings school’s proposal for a new ball games hall is among the latest series of planning applications submitted to borough council planners.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hastings Borough Council has published its latest list of planning applications, inviting residents to review and comment on a range of proposed developments, several of which fall within conservation areas.

Under the Town and Country Planning legislation, the council is required to notify the public of applications that may impact the built environment, especially in sensitive heritage zones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the latest proposals are alterations to residential and commercial properties, a school development, and changes to previous planning permissions.

Muriel Matters House, Hastings Borough Council offices.

Key applications include:

21 Stockleigh Road, St Leonards (HS/FA/25/00228) – The proposal involves replacing traditional timber sash windows with new PVCu vertical sliding sash windows and timber subframes on a second-floor flat. The aim is to maintain the building’s aesthetic while improving energy efficiency.

20A–32 London Road, St Leonards (HS/AA/25/00362) – An amended proposal now details the installation of an internally illuminated sign inside a store window to promote products and deals.

2 St Margaret’s Terrace, St Leonards (HS/FA/25/00379) – A significant redevelopment is planned, including a loft conversion, demolition of the existing roof, and construction of a new top floor with front and rear terraces. Due to its location in a conservation area, this application is subject to additional scrutiny.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

209–210 Queens Road, Hastings (HS/AA/25/00403) – External alterations to the shopfront are proposed, including the addition of one internally illuminated fascia sign and one projecting sign.

29–30 Kings Road, St Leonards (HS/FA/25/00404) – The applicant seeks to vary several conditions of a previously approved application (HS/FA/24/00362), including changes to waste and cycle storage provisions and the removal of a condition related to bin access. The proposal includes updated plans reflecting these amendments.

An updated application for Saxon Mount School in Edinburgh Road, St Leonards (HS/FA/25/00225) proposes the construction of a new ball games hall over existing multi-use games area (MUGA) pitches.

Amendments include the addition of high-level windows, an increase in the building height by 0.5 metres to 11.8 metres, a revised drainage strategy, and a construction management plan designed to address potential highway issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All applications are available to view online at www.hastings.gov.uk/planning or in person at the Community Contact Centre, Muriel Matters House, Breeds Place, Hastings.

Members of the public are invited to submit comments within 21 days of this notice for standard applications or 14 days for amended plans.

You can keep up to date with all the latest information on planning proposals, traffic notices, goods vehicle operator licences, premises licensing, licences to sell alcohol and probate notices in your area at publicnoticeportal.uk.