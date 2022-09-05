Hastings police called to reports of woman attacking man outside Iceland supermarket
Police are appealing for witnesses to an altercation in Hastings town centre.
Officers attended Castle Street after receiving reports of a woman assaulting a man outside the Iceland store between 6.15pm and 6.30pm on Sunday (August 28). The man suffered an injury to his neck, police said.
A 33-year-old woman known to him was arrested nearby on suspicion of inflicting grievous bodily harm, and has been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue, police said.
A police spokesman said: “The area was busy around the time of the assault, and investigating officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the altercation.
“They’d also like to hear from anyone who saw the man and the woman sitting on the ground by the bus stop moments before the altercation took place. Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 959 of 28/08. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”