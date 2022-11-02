Hastings police find catapults at Alexandra Park after reports of youths injuring wildlife
Hastings Police responded to reports of young people using catapults to injure wildlife in Alexandra Park.
In a tweet, Hastings Police said: “Reports of youths using catapults to take shots at wildlife in Alexandra Park #Hastings yesterday.
"We found two catapults in the area after the youths ran.
“It was extremely fortunate that no person or wildlife were harmed.”
The photo attached to the tweet shows a policeman holding the catapults which were recovered in the park.