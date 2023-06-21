Hastings Police officers targets of 'verbal aggression' during parking checks

Police officers in Hastings were the targets of ‘verbal aggression’ whilst carrying out parking checks in the town.

Officers were carrying our parking checks in Ore Village following concerns from residents.

In a statement, a member of Hastings Police said: “In response to the ongoing concerns raised by residents regarding parking in Ore Village in Hastings, I teamed up with the Parking Enforcement Team.

“Within less than an hour, a total of 37 vehicles were moved on, while one individual was issued a parking ticket. Unfortunately, we encountered three instances of verbal aggression when requesting vehicles be moved.

Pic by Hastings Police