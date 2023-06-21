NationalWorldTV
Hastings Police officers targets of 'verbal aggression' during parking checks

Police officers in Hastings were the targets of ‘verbal aggression’ whilst carrying out parking checks in the town.
By Sam Pole
Published 21st Jun 2023, 17:49 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 17:50 BST

Officers were carrying our parking checks in Ore Village following concerns from residents.

In a statement, a member of Hastings Police said: “In response to the ongoing concerns raised by residents regarding parking in Ore Village in Hastings, I teamed up with the Parking Enforcement Team.

“Within less than an hour, a total of 37 vehicles were moved on, while one individual was issued a parking ticket. Unfortunately, we encountered three instances of verbal aggression when requesting vehicles be moved.

Police officers in Hastings were the targets of ‘verbal aggression’ whilst carrying out parking checks in the town. Pic by Hastings Police

“Please show consideration when parking, as restrictions are in place for the safety and well-being of everyone.”