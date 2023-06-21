Hastings Police officers targets of 'verbal aggression' during parking checks

Officers were carrying our parking checks in Ore Village following concerns from residents.
In a statement, a member of Hastings Police said: “In response to the ongoing concerns raised by residents regarding parking in Ore Village in Hastings, I teamed up with the Parking Enforcement Team.
“Within less than an hour, a total of 37 vehicles were moved on, while one individual was issued a parking ticket. Unfortunately, we encountered three instances of verbal aggression when requesting vehicles be moved.
“Please show consideration when parking, as restrictions are in place for the safety and well-being of everyone.”