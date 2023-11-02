BREAKING
Hastings power cut warnings as storm hits

Hastings Borough Council has issued advice in the event of power cuts as it activates its The Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP)
By Andy Hemsley
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 08:33 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 08:41 GMT
They say disruption is possible today as Storm Ciarán brings heavy rain and winds that could exceed 60mph. The Council says people should charge phones and devices while the power is still on.

Have a torch handy and warm clothes and blankets accessible in case the power loss is prolonged. If you don’t have gas have food available that does not require power to heat.

Check on friends and family to make sure they are prepared for any power loss. Livestock, fish and pets may be vulnerable during a power cut. Ensure adequate provision is made.

People could be affected by power cuts during today's stormPeople could be affected by power cuts during today's storm
You can check if there are flood warnings or alerts at your address on the government website, and also sign up for alerts. You can sign up for your home or business, or that of friends or family if you have caring responsibilities.

You can find out advice on being weather ready on the Met Office Weather Ready webpages. The Met Office also has advice for travelling in a storm and for staying safe in a storm.

Southern Railway is advising people not to travel by train before 9am today (Thursday) and say disruptions are likely during the day.

If you find a fallen tree on council land, please report it to [email protected]. Bin collections are currently still happening, and the council will issue an update if this changes.

Some businesses will remain closed today as a precaution. Businesses known to be closed include Goat Ledge, in St Leonards and The Albion pub on Hastings seafront.

