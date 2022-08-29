Hastings Pride celebrations in pictures

The Stade was awash with rainbow colours and dazzling costumes on Sunday morning as people gathered to take part in the parade.

The procession followed a route along the seafront to the pier where the fun continued throughout the day with music and performers.

Local emergency services including police and the fire service, joined in the fun with specially decorated vehicles. Hastings Mayor James Bacon, who joined the fun, praised the event as a ‘great day’.

Hastings Pride is put together by a small team who first came together in 2016 and has been growing in size since, despite being affected by the pandemic for a few years.

The theme this year was ‘life is a Big Queer Cabaret’ and lived up to its billing with a showtime stage and cabaret club on the pier, hosting numerous exciting acts, including local favourites Dolly Delicious, Paris Grande and Xena Flame as well as an appearance by Hastings born, but London-based performer Heather Duster – The Queen of Clean.

There were also events taking place over the whole weekend with performances across the town, including Goat Ledge in St Leonards.

Have you read? The Old Town is losing some of its great characters

Pictures by Roberts Photographic.

1. Hastings Pride 2022. Photo by Roberts Photographic Hastings Pride 2022. Photo by Roberts Photographic Photo: Roberts Photographic Photo Sales

2. Hastings Pride 2022. Photo by Roberts Photographic Hastings Pride 2022. Photo by Roberts Photographic Photo: Roberts Photographic Photo Sales

3. Hastings Pride 2022. Photo by Roberts Photographic Hastings Pride 2022. Photo by Roberts Photographic Photo: Roberts Photographic Photo Sales

4. Hastings Pride 2022. Photo by Roberts Photographic Hastings Pride 2022. Photo by Roberts Photographic Photo: Roberts Photographic Photo Sales