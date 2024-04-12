Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ore Village Primary Academy, in Rye Road, was rated as ‘good’ in all categories following the visit by inspectors.

The school is part of The Kemnal Academies Trust.

In the report, inspectors said: “Pupils thrive in this school. Adults rightly take a keen interest in the welfare of pupils. Pupils trust adults and are looked after well.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ore Village Primary Academy has been rated 'good' in all areas following an Ofsted inspection

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They form very positive relationships with one another and show a genuine care for their friends. Pupils appointed as ‘well-being ambassadors’ and ‘big buddies’ support younger pupils at playtimes. All this contributes to pupils feeling happy, safe and part of the school family.

“The trust supports the school to ensure that there are high expectations for all pupils. Pupils experience a vibrant and interesting curriculum that inspires them to learn. As a result, pupils thrive and develop a wide range of knowledge and skills across the curriculum.

“Although some pupils fell behind in their reading and mathematics in the past, the school has acted swiftly and effectively to help these pupils to catch up.

“Pupils behave well. They uphold the school value of respect. For example, they move around the school in a thoughtful and orderly manner.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ofsted added that pupils at the school learn to read and develop their mathematical knowledge well and added that pupils are ‘catching up quickly’ after ‘low attainment seen in the school’s results in 2023’.

“Governors and trustees diligently make sure that the school makes necessary improvements,” inspectors added.

Ofsted said pupils behave well in class.

The inspectors' report said: “While attendance is low for some pupils, the school ensures that poor attendance is not tolerated. The school supports pupils to make improvements in their attendance. This includes linking with outside agencies who support both pupils and their families. As a result, pupils’ attendance is improving.”

Headteacher Jo Campbell said: “We are so delighted that Ofsted has recognised all the wonderful things we do at Ore Village Primary Academy, grading the school as Good in all areas. I am so grateful for the amazing staff team and for our supportive families who give the pupils the very best care and opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are really looking forward to welcoming our next cohort of children. They will join us in reception class in September. One of the things we do is give all children who join us their first school reading book as a present to mark this special moment in their life.