Activists will be staging a demonstration this weekend on Hastings beach in protest against sewage discharges in the sea.

Environmental campaigners from the Hastings and St Leonards branch of Extinction Rebellion and the Clean Water Action Group are planning to hold a toilet sit-in from 1pm to 2.45pm on Saturday (August 5).

A similar protest was held by both groups in March this year on St Leonards beach.

A spokesperson for the groups said: “We will be staging another sit-down protest on toilets set up on the beach opposite Pelham Place, Hastings, to show their disgust at Southern Water’s repeated discharges of raw sewage into the sea. Protesters will sit on the toilets as if using them, while reading mocked-up newspapers with headlines such as ‘The Daily Discharge’ and ’The Daily Evacuation’.

Campaigners from Extinction Rebellion and the Clean Water Action Group holding their protest on St Leonards beach in March 2023

The protest on Saturday is part of a nationwide Dirty Water Campaign being held by Extinction Rebellion over the weekend of August 4 to 6.

The spokesperson added: “A report published by the Environment Agency in March showed that Southern Water released raw sewage into our rivers and coastal waters well over 16,000 times in 2022. Bexhill alone had 96 spills.

“Years of under-funding means that every time there is heavy rainfall, the antiquated sewage system struggles to cope, resulting in excess water being released into the sea along with the sewage. Apart from organic matter, raw sewage typically contains micro-plastics, industrial and agricultural chemicals, parasites and heavy metals. This chemical cocktail is not only dangerous to humans but can harm marine ecosystems.

“According to Surfers Against Sewage, a national campaigning group, there have so far been 256 alerts this year at the beach at St Leonards. In July alone, there have been 12 sewage discharges reported at this location.”

Resident and former year-round sea swimmer, Maggie Alderson, said she has experienced serious physical harm from swimming in the water off Hastings beach.

She said: “When I saw my doctor about an ear infection in August 2022 the first thing she said was, “Are you a sea swimmer?” as she’d seen so many cases. The infection perforated my eardrum leading to serious hearing loss. I’ve had to have a very painful operation, which meant four weeks off work and I still can’t hear with that ear.”

A Southern Water spokesperson said: “At Southern Water, we play our part in improving the standard of bathing waters, through major investments in treatment works along our 700 miles of coast - and we are working hard to extend our efforts and partnerships with other agencies to make an even bigger positive impact. This includes an industry-leading approach to reducing the use of storm overflows when increased surface and groundwater enter our sewers.

