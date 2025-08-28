Hastings pub closed and up for sale

The pub, which has a long history was part of the Kent based Shepherd Neame estate and was formerly a Whitbread pub.

It was something of a local landmark due to its unusual pub sign which depicted a dragon drinking from a fountain. It was also unusual for having a separate off-sales entrance, which lasted until the 1980’s.

The closed pub is now on the market with Savills a ‘prominent corner public house’ for offers in the region of £365,000.

The building has a basement and two floors. The agents say the property will be sold in its current condition, including fixtures and fittings. No inventory schedule will be provided and instead all items left on the day of completion will be included. Branded signage, including the swing sign, will be removed prior to completion.

