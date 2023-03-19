Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago The Wire and John Wick actor Lance Reddick dies aged 60
19 hours ago Donald Trump calls for ‘protest’ saying he expects arrest in days
23 hours ago US President Joe Biden welcomes Vladimir Putin ICC arrest warrant
23 hours ago Heathrow Airport Easter strike: Staff will walk out for 10 days
23 hours ago Jurassic Park actor Sam Neill opens up on blood cancer diagnosis
1 day ago Comic Relief raises £34 million in star-studded night of comedy

Hastings’ pub closures – remembering 40 lost watering holes

A number of pubs in Hastings and St Leonards have shut their doors for the final time over the last five decades.

By Andy Hemsley
Published 19th Mar 2023, 09:10 GMT

Here, we take a look at those venues that have called last orders for the last time since the 1970’s. Some were demolished entirely, many became houses or flats and some were turned into shops. We are sure they will bring back memories for many local people who frequented them.

Have you read? Parking changes at Priory Meadow – everything you need to know.

Have you read? The former Hastings Old Town pub that is now a thriving board game cafe

The Victoria, in Battle Road, Hollington, is now a Co-op store

1. Lost Hastings pubs

The Victoria, in Battle Road, Hollington, is now a Co-op store Photo: supplied

The Whitefriars on the corner of Priory Road and Whitefriars Road, closed in 2008.

2. Lost Hastings pubs

The Whitefriars on the corner of Priory Road and Whitefriars Road, closed in 2008. Photo: supplied

The Oddfellows Arms in Ore Village is now a Tesco Metro

3. Lost Hastings pubs

The Oddfellows Arms in Ore Village is now a Tesco Metro Photo: supplied

The Wishing Tree in Hollington

4. Lost Hastings pubs

The Wishing Tree in Hollington Photo: supplied

Next Page
Page 1 of 10
HastingsSt LeonardsHastings Old Town