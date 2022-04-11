Hastings pub donates hundreds of Easter eggs to children’s ward at Conquest Hospital

Daniel Ferguson, from the pub, said: “This is what happens when a local community pub’s customers come together, along with local businesses, and start raiding the shops in January for Easter eggs.
“It is am amazing effort. Thank you so much and we could not be prouder.”
He added: “As a local community pub we try our best to give back to the town. At Christmas we held a toy drive and managed to collect 14 sacks of toys which were donated to the Kipling Ward and Hastings social services to be given to children less fortunate then ourselves.
“We were overwhelmed by the generosity of our customers so we thought we would do a similar thing at Easter and yet again have been blown away by the amount of donations we have received , This is a credit to our customers and the people of Hastings.”
