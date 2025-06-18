Hastings pub has art exhibition

His painting and writing both seek to explore human relationships with the natural world. Painting and drawing the various places he has lived has been a vital way of forging a closer relationship with the area and also how we interact with the forces of nature.
His art aims to explore how the worsening environment emergency is informing our relationship with the landscape itself, with art and wider culture.
Harry has previously painted and exhibited artwork in St Leonards, the Wye Valley, the Forest of Dean, Brighton, and with Extinction Rebellion and local art groups in Hastings.
The exhibition is running until July 3.