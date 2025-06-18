Crown art exhibitionplaceholder image
Crown art exhibition

Hastings pub has art exhibition

By Andy Hemsley
Published 18th Jun 2025, 15:50 BST
The Crown pub in Hastings Old Town currently has an exhibition of paintings by Harry Cockburn an environment journalist, writer and artist living in Hastings

His painting and writing both seek to explore human relationships with the natural world. Painting and drawing the various places he has lived has been a vital way of forging a closer relationship with the area and also how we interact with the forces of nature.

His art aims to explore how the worsening environment emergency is informing our relationship with the landscape itself, with art and wider culture.

Harry has previously painted and exhibited artwork in St Leonards, the Wye Valley, the Forest of Dean, Brighton, and with Extinction Rebellion and local art groups in Hastings.

The exhibition is running until July 3.

Crown art exhibition

1. Crown art exhibition

Crown art exhibition Photo: supplied

Crown art exhibition

2. Crown art exhibition

Crown art exhibition Photo: supplied

Gorse on the East Hill

3. Crown art exhibition

Gorse on the East Hill Photo: supplied

Crown art exhibition

4. Crown art exhibition

Crown art exhibition Photo: supplied

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:HastingsThe CrownHastings Old TownSt LeonardsBrightonExtinction Rebellion
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice