Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The landlords of a Hastings pub are battling to raise money to pay for specialist equipment for their granddaughter after she collapsed suddenly during a gymnastics class and started having seizures due to a severe brain haemorrhage.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nine-year-old Scarlett Stockley had to be rushed to hospital in London to undergo two life-saving operations.

She may also need to have another one next month.

Her family said it is now trying to raise money for specialist equipment she may need in the near future to aid her on the road to recovery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scarlett Stockley

Scarlett is the granddaughter of Mark and Maureen Little, who both run the Dolphin Inn in Rock-a-Nore Road in the Old Town.

Louise Johnson, Scarlett’s aunt, said: “Mark and Maureen have run the Dolphin Inn for many years and have raised thousands of pounds for local charities, from quiz nights and collection pots to charity head shaves, bungee jumps and even kayaking across the English Channel.

“Sadly their lives were turned upside down with some devastating news. Their granddaughter Scarlett, who many locals have watched grow up over the years and is a budding gymnast, collapsed while at gymnastics on May 31 and started having seizures.

“This was due to a severe bleed on the brain. Scarlett was rushed to King's College Hospital where she underwent two life-saving operations. When Scarlett woke it was clear she was paralysed down her left side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scarlett Stockley

“The doctors diagnosed her with Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM), a tangle of blood vessels that disrupts normal blood flow and oxygen circulation in the brain.

“However a few weeks on she has shown major improvements, as she is now talking, eating, and gradually regaining movement on her left side.

“We are currently waiting to find out if the AVM can be removed surgically. If this is the case the operation should be scheduled in August.

“We would like to raise funds for Scarlett to either provide her with equipment she may need in the near future or for an experience she can treasure. People can either donate to the Gofundme page or we have a collection pot in the pub also.

“We thank everyone for their support during this difficult time.”

The fundraising page can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/xcw8h6-scarlett-rose-recovery