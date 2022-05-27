Hastings pub offering Sue Gray Report beer

The beer went on tap at the Jenny Lind pub, in the High Street, just as the report into controversial lock-down parties at Number 10 Downing Street was made public.

The beer is brewed by Henfield based Downlands Brewery and is a strong, hazy, six percent IPA described as ‘A garden table beer’.

It is cheekily labelled, by the brewery, as ‘A Covid rules safe beverage that pairs well with important work meetings, gardens and cake’. The brewery also said: “Unlike some other similarly named things we’ve not been instructed by The Met to include or exclude any items from our original draft plans and we actually released this when it was ready.”

Sue Gray report beer SUS-220527-094904001

The beer contains Mosaic, Sorachi Ace and Summit hops and its flavour is described as ‘Tropical coconut, mango and grapefruit flavours that drive the rich flavour palate of a pillowy hazy IPA’.

The Jenny Lind said: “Its been a long time coming, but its finally on. It’s the perfect beer for illegal garden partying - not that there will be any of that going on here.”