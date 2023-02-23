The Prince Albert pub in Hastings Town centre will be welcoming people back laying to rest fears that the pub would remain closed.

The pub, in Cornwallis Street, near St Andrew’s Square, closed in September last year after its owners re-located to Scotland.

This is the second time the pub has made a comeback. It was originally run by was previously run by Kent brewer Shepherd Neame but was closed and boarded up for the best part of a year with pub-goers fearing the loss of another Hastings watering hole.

Luckily it was bought and after extensive work and refurbishment, re-opened under the same name in 2019, as a free house, offering locally brewed beers and holding special Oktoberfest nights.

The Prince Albert

Local CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) representative Peter Page-Mitchell said at the time: “This is great news. Most people thought we had lost the Albert for good. Our area seems to be reversing the national trend with pubs opening.” Recently he admitted that he was concerned that it had been closed again for many months.

But the pub is back and opens its doors today (Thursday February 23) at 4pm. People will be able to enjoy a beer and artisan outlet Cheese on Sea will be providing some food.

It continues a good trend of Hastings getting some of its pubs back after many were lost forever. The Plough, on the West Hill, re-opened successfully after being closed for several years and the Norman Arms re-opened as The Piper.