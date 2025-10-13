Hastings’ railway history talk proves popular

A fundraising talk on local railway history by Kevin Boorman at Hastings Museum on Sunday (12th October) proved popular.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was organised by the Hastings and St Leonards Museum Association to help raise money for its work.

Kevin, a local resident who worked on the railway in different roles for more than 20 years, spoke about the first trains to arrive in Hastings in the 1840s and 1850s, including a train-replacement stagecoach service that ran in February 1851.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also explained about how the line to Tunbridge Wells was built on the cheap, still causing problems today, and how the Marshlink (Ashford/Hastings line) very nearly closed for good 50 years ago.

Kevin Boorman with the Railway 200 blue plaques covering the Hastings lines

Kevin also spoke first-hand about the electrification of the Hastings/Tonbridge line as he was station manager at Tunbridge Wells in the 1980s.

Kevin, who is the chair of the Marshlink Community Rail Partnership, and a director of the Southeast Communities Rail Partnership (‘SCRP), concluded by talking about the SCRP’s blue plaque project, and the 20 blue plaques associated with the 1066 line (Hastings/Tonbridge) and Marshlink.

He said: “It was great to see so many people supporting the Hastings and St Leonards Museum Association. There is a rich history of railways in Hastings, from the literal railway wars of 1851 when the Southeastern company pulled up the tracks to prevent the Brighton company from running trains into Hastings, then building a gate at Hastings station to prevent the stagecoach replacement service entering the station, to the tragic Hither Green train crash on bonfire night in 1967. This resulted in 49 people, many travelling from Hastings, losing their lives. Bee Gee Robin Gibb was on that train, fortunately surviving.”