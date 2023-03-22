Hastings is one of the UK’s sunniest destinations, according to new research released today (Wednesday, March 22).

The town appears in a list of the top 10 places alongside neighbouring Eastbourne, Bognor Regis and Great Yarmouth in Norfolk.

The research appears in Comparethemarket’s 2023 Great British Sunshine Index.

The data by Comparethemarket reveals the sunniest destinations in the UK based on metrics including the average daily summer sunshine hours and average summer temperature.

Reading takes the overall top spot with the highest average summer temperatures.

Eastbourne appears second in the top 10, with an index score of 67.8 and came joint top for average daily hours of sunshine, at 11.7 hours.

Taking the third spot and scoring 57.5 is Torquay.

In fourth with a score of 55.6 is Great Yarmouth, with Bognor Regis in West Sussex scoring 54.3.

Hastings appears sixth in the top 10, with an index score of 54.1.

Commenting on the research, Anna McEntee, travel insurance expert at Comparethemarket, said: “While Hastings has beaches, it offers so much more than that. What you might not know, is its home to an edgy arts scene, with many artists having left London to live by the coast; alongside several historical sights, as it was a well-known area for smugglers, back in the 18th century.

"The average temperatures in the summer sit at 16.3 degrees Celsius, which is the joint sixth highest on our index and the sun shines for around eight hours a day in the summer, making it a good spot to soak up some great atmosphere.

“From city breaks to beach havens the UK has such a varied landscape to explore. Many of us have not fully experienced what is on our doorstep and a staycation can be the key to making the most of these cultural British hotspots.

“Holidaying on home soil can be just as exciting as travelling abroad but regardless of where you’re going, it is always important to check what type of travel insurance you might need to cover you and your valuables.”

