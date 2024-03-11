Hastings residents affected by major landslide launch Crowdfunder appeal

The ongoing landslip has already forced two families to leave their homes. Residents are in dispute with Hastings Borough Council over where the landslip started, with residents claiming it started in the Gill, which is owned by Hastings Borough Council, and the Council saying it started on private land above the Gill.

The Council is currently working with its insurance company to get a survey conducted.

Ralitsa Hiteva, who has been served an emergency order to leave her family home, said: “Legal support is needed to change the conditions of the Emergency Prohibition Orders we have been issued with, which prohibit us from living in our homes and to fight the lack of action by the local authorities in slowing down, managing and repairing the damage of the landslide.

“Unlike flooding, there is no government support, such as emergency funding and government-backed insurance, for communities and local authorities affected by landslides. We found this out the hard way.

"Expert technical support we need involves the commissioning of environmental, soil and geotechnical reports which will consider the legacy issues of planning, environmental and water management and maintenance, we believe have played a significant role in this disaster. A soil survey will cost between 15K and 25K.

"Everything we learn about the process, what kinds of expertise are needed and where and how to look for support, will be turned into open resources, guides and advice for any community affected by landslide in the UK. We hope that you will come on this journey with us and lend your support. Because this could happen to anyone. We still can’t believe it is happening to us.

"Although there is evidence that the landslide started before the 14th February, we first became aware that something was happening at 9pm on Valentines’ Day when we heard the crushing sound of trees falling down the banks of the nearby Gill.

"Since that day we have lost so much: over 40 trees and tonnes of earth are now at the bottom of the Gill, along with fences, decking, sheds and other debris; there are over 100 residents who face unbelievable uncertainty whether they would be able to get and afford insurance, mortgages and would be able to sell their property. Three houses are now very close to the edge of the landslide, and two of them have been deemed to be too dangerous to live in. Four people are now homeless.

“The landslide is still active and we are watching the earth crumble around us, whilst there has been little, to no, support from Hastings Borough Council, who owns the Gill ; East Sussex County Council, who are responsible for the maintenance of the path which used to lie between our gardens and the banks of the Gill; the water supplier Southern Water and insurance companies. We want to understand what has happened and how it can be fixed, as the future of the homes of our entire neighbourhood and all the surrounding properties depend on it.”

A spokesperson for Hastings Borough Council said: “Councillors and senior officers met with residents affected by the Old Roar Gill landslip on Wednesday 28 February. Residents were able to ask questions and talk to officers about the emergency response to the landslip, which started on Thursday 16 February.

“Following this meeting, we have been asked to confirm publicly that the cause of the landslip has not yet been determined. This can only be done following specialist geo-technical investigations which are being commissioned on council owned land in the gill and on the residential land at the top.

"The council is arranging a further meeting with the directly affected residents to review the situation in terms of the emergency prohibition orders which have been issued to protect the lives of the residents judged to be most at risk from the on-going incident.”

The Crowdfunder page launched at the weekend and at the time of writing had reached £1,200 of its £25,000 target.

