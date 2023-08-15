Residents and dog walkers have expressed anger over council plans to let up to 20 cows roam freely across a part of Hastings Country Park.

They said Hastings Borough Council plans to allow the cattle to roam on the Firehills using a virtual fencing system.

Walkers said they fear people’s safety will be at risk.

The council announced a similar scheme last year, which residents said this week the authority plans to resurrect and allow more cattle to roam freely.

Concerned walkers in Hastings Country Park. Picture: Contributed

Virtual fencing is used to remotely map and control livestock without the use of fixed fences.

Animals are fitted with a GPS collar, which emits a tone and an electric shock, as the animal approaches a pre-determined virtual barrier.

Sarah Russel said: “I have been walking in the country park for 35 years now and have a real love for it. I believe that the no fence system the council is planning to use is not safe enough to keep cattle and people apart, a young child can run right up to the cattle, for example.

“I also worry for the safety of the elderly and the disabled that use the Access For All Trail if the cattle are grazed nearby.”

Pat Williams said: “I am very concerned about 10 to 20 cows being allowed free access to the county park. It is an area of heavy footfall with many children playing and wheelchair users, as well as the elderly who will be unable to move out of the way. Concerns have been raised that the collars do not work and the cows get used to them like the Belted cattle have.”

Carol and David Brett said they have visited the Firehills since their childhood.

They said: “We are now retired and visit three to four times a week. This is all part of our social life, as well as managing our mental wellbeing and to exercise. Our mobility is reduced and we use the disabled path to access the Firehills.

“We worry about the free roaming cattle having access to these paths and surrounding area. This will prevent us from accessing the paths designed for disabled people, therefore we will no longer frequent the Firehills. Sadly The Bale House cafe will lose our custom. We are not against cattle being on the Firehills, but want them to remain in the fenced area where the remaining two Belted Galloways are.”

Debbie Nurse said: “It is a worrying trend that the stamp of conservation now takes priority on so many aspects of our lives. The park has had thousands of pounds invested in it by our council to provide access to open space for families, schools and the public.“These open spaces provide an environment for people to walk, picnic, learn and just find peace in a world of noise. The government and councils are now fully aware of the pandemic’s aftermath on mental health in children and adults. One in six children now suffer with some kind of depression and mental health, a 50 per cent increase since 2017. We are told exercise and walking in the open is vital for mental wellbeing.“Cows can help in a small way with conservation but it will mean dogs have to be on leads, schools risk assessments won’t allow children to be mixed with cattle and families won’t risk children on scooters, bikes or simply running free among cows. So a wonderful open space enjoyed by so many will now be a risk and the freedom so many need just to experience peace and mindfulness will be taken away.”

A council spokesperson said: “The cattle offer a sustainable, low impact, sustainable way of managing the wild and inaccessible areas of Hastings Country Park Nature Reserve. The whole country park is managed to conserve the landscape, habitats and biodiversity, and provide an area of learning, peace and enjoyment for our local community and visitors. Biodiversity is in crisis across the world. The council’s management of the nature reserve is helping to reverse this.