Hastings RNLI said when the person was found, it was discovered that the sailor had been there ‘for some time’.

It added that it launched its all-weather lifeboat just after 7.15am after receiving reports.

The stricken boat was located 12 miles south of Hastings in the Channel shipping lanes, the RNLI added.

A spokesperson for Hastings RNLI said: “With our coxswain Gerry in command, the lifeboat and her volunteer crew of six launched soon after being alerted and made speed to the position given of the sailing vessel.

“Once on scene the lifeboat crew were unable to see anyone on board. It was decided to board the yacht, so in challenging conditions, and at risk of becoming entangled in the yacht’s rigging, a lifeboat crew member was transferred to the stricken yacht on the second attempt.

“Once on board, the lifeboat crew member found a lone sailor lying in the cockpit with possible spinal injury, and it soon became apparent that the sailor had been there for some time. The lifeboat volunteer stayed with the injured sailor to administer care, while the yacht was taken under tow.

“The yacht was carefully, and slowly, towed to Sovereign Harbour at Eastbourne, which was the nearest safe haven, and once berthed the injured sailor was transferred into the care of South East Coast Ambulance Service.”

Andy Davey, lifeboat operations manager at Hastings, praised the rescue operation.

He said: “A fantastic effort by everyone involved, especially the Hastings volunteer lifeboat crew who worked hard together to get the casualty and vessel back to a place of safety.”

The Hastings crew finally returned back to the lifeboat station in the late afternoon, after nearly eight hours at sea.

