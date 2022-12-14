Hastings RNLI joins major search and rescue operation after migrant vessel 'runs into difficulties' in Channel

Hastings lifeboat crews have been sent on a major search and rescue operation after a small migrant boat got into difficulties in the Channel in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday, December 14).

As reported on BBC Radio 4, the crews from Hastings joined the coastguard and other emergency services after receiving reports of the incident at around 3.40am.

It is feared that people have died following the incident, the BBC reports.

The French Navy and an air ambulance were also sent to help.

Hastings RNLI.

A fishing boat, which was also in the area, helped with the rescue, as well as coastguard helicopters from Lydd and Lee on Solent, the BBC said.

A Maritime and Coastguard Agency spokesperson said: "HM Coastguard continues to coordinate a search and rescue response to an incident involving a small boat off Kent, working with the Navy, Border Force, Kent Police and other partners. We have sent Dover, Dungeness, Hastings and Ramsgate RNLI lifeboats and Deal, Dungeness and Folkestone coastguard rescue teams, along with the coastguard area commander.

“HM Coastguard helicopters from Humberside, Lydd and Lee on Solent and one from the French Navy are also involved. A fishing vessel in the area is also assisting in the rescue. South East Coast Ambulance and Kent Police are working with us and an air ambulance has been sent. The incident is ongoing and we have no further information.

“HM Coastguard will continue to safeguard life around the seas and coastal areas of the UK, working with search and rescue resources in the area. If a vessel needs search and rescue assistance, HM Coastguard will continue to respond to all those in need.”

A South East Coast Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "South East Coast Ambulance Service was called by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency following reports of an incident in the channel at about 3.40am on Wednesday, December 14.

"We have sent resources to Dover in support of the rescue efforts being undertaken by the Coastguard. As this is an ongoing incident, we have no further updates at this time."