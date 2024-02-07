Hastings Runner to run from Eastbourne pier to Hastings to help raise money for RNLI

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Sunday, February 11, Sarah Marzaioli will be taking part in a run from Eastbourne Pier to Hastings Pier organised by Hastings Runners. It will be one of number of runs she has taken part in over the past two years raising money for the RNLI.

Sarah began her two year challenge by taking part in the Guernsey Marathon on April 3, 2022 with the aim of running and walking 200 miles per month.

She has since participated in various marathons and races to help raise money for the charity with the last being the 2024 London Marathon in April.

Sarah said: “I’d chosen to do a two year challenge for RNLI - Royal National Lifeboat Institution because it's a charity that's close to my heart.

“We are in 2024 now, the centenary year for RNLI and I am excited that my fundraiser is still on target and my lovely running club Hasting Runners will be supporting me via one of our club-only races in a couple of weeks.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for Eastbourne RNLI said: "This year is the 200th anniversary of the RNLI and Sarah has challenged herself to run/walk 200 miles a month from April 2022 to April 2024 ending the challenge by undertaking the London Marathon.