Ark Castledown pupils celebrate the award

Ark Castledown Primary Academy has received the prestigious Inclusive School Award, recognising the school's outstanding commitment to inclusive education and provision.

The accolade has also led to the school being awarded a Centre of Excellence status.

Since 2004, the Inclusion Quality Mark has assessed and recognised schools for their hard work in making inclusion matter. Ark Castledown's journey began a year ago. The IQM Award process has seven stages, from registration through accreditation, and the school has to provide evidence in eight areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In June, the school had its final assessment, which included reviewing various sources of evidence, meetings with stakeholders, and website and data analysis. The evaluation found that the school had embraced inclusivity as a core value, as 'inclusion is viewed as everyone's responsibility'.

Based on the evidence and the extensive self-evaluation report produced by the school, Ark Castledown was also awarded the IQM Centre of Excellence. A Centre of Excellence brings schools together to share and build on their existing good practice in inclusion best practice.

The report praised the leadership team, staff, and governors who had shown a deep commitment to creating equal opportunities for all pupils, irrespective of background or individual challenges.

A notable strength highlighted in the assessment was the school's Career Development Framework, which 'build on firm foundations so that children know who they are, have opportunities to explore where they come from and are supported in knowing where they will go next'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The curriculum is designed d to empower children, providing them with the necessary tools to explore their identities, embrace diversity, and envision their future without limitations.

Furthermore, the staff's deep understanding of their pupils and adept use of formative assessments to provide targeted support contributed to an inclusive learning environment.

Head of School, Rebecca Stewart, expressed her gratitude. She stated, "We are genuinely grateful for these two awards. Our mission is to provide a nurturing environment where every child can thrive and achieve these accolades, highlighting our dedication to being an inclusive school.

"We are excited about the future and the opportunities it holds for us to make a difference in the lives of our pupils."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lorraine Clarke OBE, Regional Director, said, “This is a fantastic achievement as I know the whole Ark Castledown team worked so hard to ensure their provision meets the needs of all pupils. To achieve the Quality Mark is an achievement, but to be recognised as a Centre of Excellence is truly amazing, and we are so proud!”