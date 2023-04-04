A memorial football match and charity day is being held next month in honour of a Hastings schoolboy who died in a road collision.

Harry Dennis, 11, who attended The Hastings Academy, died as a result of the injuries he suffered in a collision in Hooe last December.

Officers were called to the the scene on the B2095 at about 3.05pm on December 15 following a collision between a car and a flatbed van.

The ambulance service attended and Harry was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Harry Dennis

He died as a result of his injuries on December 17, police said.

Harry’s dad, Lee, said the charity event will be held on the Pilot Field in Hastings on May 7.

A number of football matches are being held involving Hastings Athletic Football Club (FC) u-12s, Hastings Athletic FC’s u-15 girls’ team, Lewes Town’s u-15 girls’ team and Asda in St Leonards’ football team.

Ian Boyle, chairman of Hastings Athletic FC and Adam Caney, a manager at Asda in Battle Road, St Leonards, as well as Billy Wood, owner of Hastings United FC, have organised the event.

Harry Dennis with his football team manager Scott Ramsey

Lee said: “The clubs asked if I minded them holding the event and I said of course not. The money raised will go to the charity, You Raise Me Up and Hastings Athletic FC. After Harry died, the charity saw us within two days. All of the counsellors from the charity have lost children themselves. All the money will be raised through donations on the day.”

Following Harry’s death, Jill Ramsay and Tracy Welch launched a Gofundme page in honour of the 11-year-old to raise money for Kent, Surrey & Sussex Air Ambulance and Hastings Athletic FC, which he played for. The page raised more than £15,000.

Jill said Harry played for Hastings Athletic FC for both the U12 Hawks and the U12 Sussex Sunday team.

She said: “Harry was the brightest star with a golden heart. Harry's memory will live on in all our hearts and his family, friends and his football club, Hastings Athletic, will ensure his legacy goes on.”

A Sussex Police spokesperson said following an investigation by the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, Russell Le Beau, 34, of the Devonshire area of Eastbourne, was charged with causing death by dangerous driving.