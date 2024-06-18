Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Parents have raised serious safety concerns following a school’s decision ban pupils from bringing in mobile phones.

Ark Alexandra Academy in Hastings has said it will become a mobile phone-free zone for students from the start of the new academic year.

But the ban does not just apply to phones in the classroom. Students will have to leave their mobile phones and smartwatches at home and will no longer be permitted to bring them to school.

The school says the decision is a proactive step towards creating a positive learning environment, designed to foster more face-to-face interaction and reduce distractions.

Ark Alexandra Academy

But many parents are worried, with some even labelling the move as ‘dangerous’.

One mum said: “My son comes to the school from Rye and relies on buses to get him home. If they don’t show up we have to collect him.”

Another commented: “In the winter students will be walking or getting a bus in the dark with no form of communication. Have a phone safety box for students to place their phones in at form time and they can collect them at the end of the day.”

One mum said: “My son has ASD and regularly gets lost. He relies on being able to contact us when needed.” Another pointed out that some children are diabetic and use phones or smart watches to monitor their glucose levels.

Another said: “The Hastings Academy has magnet phone pouches that students unlock when they leave the school. Students can use their phones to and from the school but have them locked away while they are on the premises. This is common practice in a lot of schools. Why can’t Ark implement the same? It’s really not that complicated.”

But some parents, commenting on social media, thought it was a good idea, recalling their own school days when mobile phones did not exist.

The school has pointed out that extensive research that has highlighted the potential negative effects of screen time on children's wellbeing and academic performance. Reports claim instant connectivity can contribute to social and emotional risks, including cyberbullying, addiction, grooming, and exploitation.

Rhys Spiers, Executive Principal at Ark Alexandra, said: "We have been sharing our plans with the school community for some time, so this is not an unexpected policy change. Research shows how mobile phones can distract from the learning environment, stifle a child's development and are the most significant cause of disruption, which diverts teachers' efforts away from learning.

"By going mobile free, our focus will be on engaging students' in more positive activities as we invest further in outdoor education, rewards trips, and our extra-curricular programme, which includes Cadets, the Duke of Edinburgh Award, sports teams, music, and much more."