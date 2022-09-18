Hastings Scout, 18, in London supporting Queen's lying-in-state

Robyn Pope, 18, joins a total of 120 Scout volunteers paying their respect to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

She said: “It’s an honour to participle in this historic event. I’m proud to be here with other Scout volunteers, and we are all doing our final duty to the Queen.”

Robyn will be volunteering in shifts with the other Scouts in Victoria Tower Gardens to direct members of the public, keep them safe and joining the thousands of people paying their respect to Her Majesty the Queen.

Robyn Pope. Picture by Martyn Milner

More than a hundred Scouts aged between 18 and 25 from across the UK will join volunteers from Samaritans to offer help where it is needed.

There has been a special relationship between the Scouts and HM Queen, with Scout volunteers supporting her coronation.

Throughout seven decades, HM The Queen encouraged Scouts to do their best and do their duty to help other people, the organisation said.

Those joining the Scouts promise to do their duty to the Queen and follow in her selfless service.

The Queen’s Scout Award (now the King’s Scout Award) was the highest honour in Scouting and was awarded for service to others and skills development.