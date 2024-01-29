Hastings Scout Group cycles towards a bright future
The young people (aged 4 to 14) had a chance to get sponsored to pedal on static exercise bikes in the Asda foyer in an attempt to cover 71 miles - the distance from Hastings to London. They also collected donations from customers visiting the store.
All the Scouters from #team17 were very enthusiastic, and were kept hydrated with refreshments kindly donated by Wendy Border, Asda's Community Champion.
The youngsters pedalled in shifts from 10am to 4pm and at the end of the event, everybody was astonished when it was tallied up that 265 miles were covered!, smashing the original goal! That's enough to cover the distance from Hastings to Paris!
So far, with donations from the public and Sponsors collected by the young people, over £300 has been raised. The money raised will be going towards the costs of some vital tents and camping equipment for the group so they can experience the great outdoors (some for the very first time).
Weekly meetings for the newly opened Squirrels section, Beavers, Cubs and Scouts are held weekly at Ark Little Ridge Primary Academy in St. Leonard's on Sea. Spaces are available for all sections and there is opportunity for adults to join too as voluntary leaders or helpers.
For more information, in the first instance, contact [email protected]