Hastings Seafood and Wine Festival this weekend promises a celebration of local food and drink

The event promises the best food and drink the area has to offer and cooking demonstrations, as well as a top line-up of live music. It takes place on the Stade Open Space, in Hastings Old Town, on Saturday September 17 and Sunday 18, just a few yard’s from the sea and fishing fleet.

Organisers say that there will be returning favourites including Olly's Fish Shack and The BBQ Project, as well as Sussex brewery Harvey's serving up a selection of their Lewes brewed beers. There will be cooking demonstrations in the Classroom on the Coast from local favourites 'Tush' and Pat Hamilton and Sunday Brunch star CJ Jackson. You will also find children’s activities in the Stade Hall too.

The live music line-up includes Buddha Triangle, Sam Calver and The Blues Bros - Souls Sisters Show.

Tickets are £4 in advance or £5 on the gate. Under 18s go free. Advanced wristbands can only be purchased in-person from Hastings Visitor Information Centre, at Station Plaza. Please note: No dogs are permitted onto the festival site except assistance dogs.

Sunday sees the popular Jazz Breakfast with Lianne Carroll taking place in the music tent from10am - 12noon, before the festival opens on Sunday morning. Tickets for this are Adults £20, children £10. Prices include a two-hour concert, continental breakfast supplied by Judge's bakery, and wristband entry to the festival. These tickets must be purchased in advance from Hastings Visitor Information Centre.