Hastings seafront Pirate Golf site plans: Residents give their reaction

Saris Leisure Group wants to build a part single, part two-storey building over the existing Pirate Golf Course, on The Stade, Marine Parade, to provide an enclosed golf course that can be operated all year round, together with a cafe and terrace area at first-floor level.

The plans are set to be discussed by the borough council’s planning committee tomorrow (Wednesday, June 1).

However, the scheme has attracted controversy, with many people objecting to the proposals.

People have taken to the borough council’s planning portal to voice their concerns.

Jill McCleod said: “The building would create a barrier between the sea and beach and the seafront. The character of the seafront would be changed.”

Louis Wustemann said: “I support Hastings mini-golf, it is one of the town's most cheerful attractions. But a building adding extra refreshment facilities to an area that already has more than 30 within a three-minute walk that need the business is not of benefit to Hastings or its visitors.“The proposal for a two-storey structure breaks the flow of buildings established in the mid 20th century of single-storey buildings on the foreshore growing to the two and three-storey seafront buildings on the seafront.“It also looks like it has been designed to a price rather than from the wish to make something special for the town and the people who come here. The mini-golf is an attraction; the building isn't.”

Timothy Shepstone said: “The scale and height of the building are inappropriate for the site. Many people want to enjoy views of the sea and this building is clearly a major obstruction to their enjoyment of this view.”

Jonathan Penson said: “The design, scale, massing and materials of the building are inappropriate. The development would dominate the area, be intrusive in the landscape and on the skyline, harming visual amenity, and further aggrandise the lack of architectural congruity along the seafront. ”

Elizabeth Webb said: “The whole point of the crazy golf is that it is in an open space and outdoors. A two storey building would be a complete blot on the landscape of our lovely seafront.”

A report by council officers, which will be presented at tomorrow’s meeting, said 54 letters of support for the plans had been received by the authority, alongside 57 objections.

In a design and access statement, Neil Choudhury Architects, for the applicants, said: “The Hastings Adventure Golf site is one of the key visitor attractions on the seafront and Hastings Adventure Golf is a proven and successful local company established over 40 years.

"The owners have developed and nurtured the site since 1984 investing in regular additions to the site attractions and offer all carried out with a close working relationship with Hastings Borough Council, the Foreshore Trust and Hastings Old Town Residents Association.

“There is considerable scope to boost visitor numbers at the attraction. Enclosure of one of the three golf courses enables the extension of hours and operation in poor weather.

"This will be a safe indoor evening entertainment environment. Boosting visitor numbers to the site will have a clear and substantial knock-on benefit to surrounding businesses.”

