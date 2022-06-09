Hastings shopping centre Priory Meadow celebrates a quarter of a century in pictures

The shopping centre saw 30,000 people attend over the course of the day with guests shopping, dancing, eating, and singing whilst the sun shone.

The bank holiday event was kicked started by Hastings drum group, Raven Drummers and featured live music from local performers; Lea Goddard, Kinsella, The Cover Ups and J.j Collins, as well as a magician, free face painting and balloon modelling.

Various street food options delighted guests, from the likes of All Wrapped Up, The Good Grub and Jade’s Sweet Bakes.

Inside the mall a giant ball pit kept kids entertained as they searched through 40,000 balls looking for an exclusive golden prize ball. Six excited children went away with gift vouchers after being the lucky contestants.

Glow Baby Play Centre kept the under 5’s entertained with sensory play, messy play, and crafts.

A speech was given on stage by the Major of Hastings, James Bacon. The free event came to a close with birthday cake being handed out by the centre manager.

Centre manager Andrew Harvey said: “The event was truly fantastic. We couldn’t have asked for better weather and we really appreciate people coming out to celebrate with us. Thank you, Hastings. Here’s to the next 25 years.”

Have you read: View pictures of Jubilee street parties in Hastings

1. Priory Meadow celebrates 25 years SUS-220906-103410001 Photo Sales

2. Priory Meadow celebrates 25 years SUS-220906-103540001 Photo Sales

3. Priory Meadow celebrates 25 years SUS-220906-103733001 Photo Sales

4. Priory Meadow celebrates 25 years SUS-220906-103643001 Photo Sales