Hastings shops to display LGBTQ+ welcome signs as new initiative gets underway

Shops and businesses in the town will be able to display LGBTQ+ friendly signs under the new Open Door Collective initiative.

The project is the brainchild of Old Town businessman Ady Maylam who explained: “This is a visual marker that lets customers know a business is LGBTQ+ friendly. While many local businesses are already welcoming, this project offers a clear, visible sign of affirmation. It’s about making that welcome unmistakable.

“Funded personally, the Open Door Collective was born from a desire to show the LGBTQ+ community that they are embraced, especially at a time when many of our rights feel increasingly under threat. The response has been overwhelmingly positive, with businesses enthusiastically joining the initiative and proudly displaying their support.

“My wider work within the LGBTQ+ community focuses on supporting LGBTQ+ ex-offenders, helping them access employment, secure housing, and receive mental health and wellbeing support. The Open Door Collective grew from this work: a series of literal and symbolic open doors, designed to let people know they are entering a safe, affirming space.

“I recently had the pleasure of meeting our MP Helena Dollimore at a stakeholder meeting for the Hastings Old Town Traders and Residents Association, where I serve as Deputy Chairman. Helena shared that she was already aware of the Open Door Collective and warmly offered her support, an encouraging moment that speaks to the growing recognition of the initiative.”