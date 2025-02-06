Last May, a burst pipe left tens of thousands of homes in Hastings and St Leonards without water for several days.

Nearly 14 million bottles of water had to be supplied to residents who lost their supply.

The burst, which happened on May 2, meant that more than 30,000 customers did not regain their supply until May 7.

To date, customers in Hastings have not been eligible for any compensation for the incident.

But Hastings MP, Helena Dollimore, announced that Southern Water has now decided to pay out compensation.

It comes after Southern Water’s chief executive officer (CEO), Lawrence Gosden, faced questions at the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Select Committee in Parliament last month on why no compensation had been paid out.

He pledged to review the decision after the impact on businesses during last May’s incident, as well as an earlier outage in September 2023 in Rye, which left 10,000 residents without water for up to nine days, was raised by Ms Dollimore.

He added that the incidents and the impacts they had were ‘inexcusable’ and ‘completely unacceptable’.

Ms Dollimore said Southern Water will pay eligible households affected by the outage £50 per 12 hours without water, with some households receiving up to £250 to compensate for the incident.

The company said by mid-March, it will write to all customers impacted last May, to provide details of the compensation they will receive. Customers do not need to contact Southern Water, it added

Ms Dollimore added that the £2.8 million compensation package for Hastings is in line with what was offered to customers in Southampton after technical issues at Testwood Water Supply Works cut off customers’ water supply in December.

Ms Dollimore said: “I promised that if I was elected, I would fight every day to hold Southern Water to account. Last year they left 30,000 people in Hastings without water for days on end. I am glad the CEO has finally agreed to pay compensation after I and many others challenged him repeatedly in private and in public.

“It is only right that residents in Hastings get the compensation they deserve after what was such a distressing incident for our community.

“I would like to thank all those who joined me in raising these issues and making the case for our town.

“I will keep the pressure on Southern Water to fix their crumbling infrastructure, clean up our sea and guarantee a reliable water supply.”

Hastings Brough Council has welcomed the news that the company will be paying out compensation.

Council leader, Julia Hilton, said: “I’m pleased after repeated lobbying by councillors, including two public meetings that Southern Water executives attended where I think they were quite shocked at the level of anger in the town, that Southern Water has agreed to pay compensation directly to residents who were without water for days last May bank holiday.

“I am also grateful for the work of our MP Helena Dollimore on the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs select committee who has also been pushing for direct compensation to residents.

“We are still in discussion around wider substantial compensation for the town due to the reputational damage caused by the repeated flooding and sewage bursts and sewage spills that our town has suffered over the last four years.

“We welcome the investment Southern Water has committed to the town and will be continuing to hold them to account on their delivery on that commitment both on flood prevention and cleaner seas. We have made that clear in our new corporate plan.

“We want clear timescales and tangible evidence of improvement year on year and will continue to have regular meetings at councillor and officer level with the company to ensure Hastings is getting the best deal from them.”

John Bownas, manager of Love Hastings Ltd, which represents town centre businesses, said: “'This is great news for the tens of thousands of people without water last May. However, many struggling businesses still remain massively out of pocket because the compensation they received last year in many cases was significantly less than their reduced takings over what should've been the busiest weekend of the year.

“I hope that as part of this package Southern Water will also be reviewing the amounts they paid to business customers, particularly with regards pubs, restaurants and hotels, which were the worst hit.”

Antonia Barton, chief customer officer at Southern Water, said: “We’ve carefully reviewed our position on compensation for Hastings customers, having taken time to listen to members of the community about the impact this awful incident had on them, their families and their businesses.

“Although we followed the correct procedures at the time, as set out by the regulator, we’ve decided it’s right that we go further for the people of Hastings – and so compensation will be paid to everyone affected on an individual basis, at the new higher rates which come into force later this year.

“This customer compensation is in addition to the £1 million goodwill fund already supporting businesses, community groups and events.”

1 . People in St Leonards and parts of Hastings and areas without water due to a burst pipe. This shows the Sea Road water station in St Leonards at around 6.50am on May 3 2024. People in St Leonards and parts of Hastings and areas without water due to a burst pipe. This shows the Sea Road water station in St Leonards at around 6.50am on May 3 2024. Photo: JL

