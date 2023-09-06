Hastings supermarket has Christmas display in early September heatwave
A large Christmas display that is up at Morrisons supermarket in Queens Road has raised eyebrows and sparked social media discussion this week.
One person commented: “For heaven’s sake its not even Halloween yet.” Another said: “It’s way too early, I won’t be giving Christmas a thought for months.”
An Old Town resident added: “Sainsburys, by the station had a shelf full of Christmas eatables last Saturday.”
Another person commented: “It’s crazy. Shops are selling mince pies with a best before date of October.”
A social media commentator wrote: “Beginning our celebration three months before December—before Halloween even has a chance to occur—is just too early. If Christmas celebration becomes normal year-round, it won’t hold the same charm. Celebrating it for three months straight will definitely cause the holiday to become tired once December 25 arrives.”
Is it too early for Christmas displays in shops? Let us know your thoughts.