The August bank holiday was just over a week ago and people in Hastings have been hitting the beach during the hottest week of the year – but that hasn’t stopped supermarkets launching Christmas displays.

Is September too early to start selling Christmas food?

A large Christmas display that is up at Morrisons supermarket in Queens Road has raised eyebrows and sparked social media discussion this week.

One person commented: “For heaven’s sake its not even Halloween yet.” Another said: “It’s way too early, I won’t be giving Christmas a thought for months.”

An Old Town resident added: “Sainsburys, by the station had a shelf full of Christmas eatables last Saturday.”

Another person commented: “It’s crazy. Shops are selling mince pies with a best before date of October.”

A social media commentator wrote: “Beginning our celebration three months before December—before Halloween even has a chance to occur—is just too early. If Christmas celebration becomes normal year-round, it won’t hold the same charm. Celebrating it for three months straight will definitely cause the holiday to become tired once December 25 arrives.”