A takeaway in Hastings raised thousands of pounds for two charities in a fundraising event it held to mark the first anniversary of the restaurant opening.

Thai in Town, based in Queen’s Arcade, opened in November last year and specialises Thai culinary dishes.

The event, in aid of Warming Up The Homeless and Dom’s Food Mission, was held on November 25 and all dishes were sold for £5.

Nathapon Wongtreenatrkoon, the takeaway shop’s owner, said a total of £4,153.23 was raised in less than six hours.

Nathapon said: “More than 300 customers queued up from 10.30am to show their support for the community. All the proceeds of the food sold, along with the donations, will be given to the two local charities.

“We would like to say thank you to the Hastings community by donating all of the day's income on November 25 to two worthy organisations to help those less fortunate in the society, namely Warming Up The Homeless, an award-winning charity, which supports homeless people on the south east coast from Hastings to Eastbourne and surrounding areas, and Dom's Food Mission.”

Thai in Town said the response from the public from the start for its Thai culinary dishes since it opened in November last year has been ‘overwhelming’.