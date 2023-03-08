A woman fears demolition work at a former amusement arcade will be ‘catastrophic’ for her business.

Rebecca Gildea, founder of the British Tea Museum, in George Street, said the council failed to inform her when work to knock down the building will start, with planning notices ‘only put up last week’.

Her business is next door to the former amusement arcade and nightclub, in which a major fire broke out on January 18.

Firefighters and 10 pumps spent all night tackling the blaze. Residents nearby had to be evacuated. The Rainbow Restaurant, in Sturdee Place, also suffered extensive damage.

Rebecca said she has 2,650 students booked for March and April for her teatime masterclasses and fears the demolition work will ‘annihilate’ her business.

She also criticised the council for ‘neglecting’ an alleyway next to her business, which she said was the centre of anti-social behaviour and drug taking.

She said: “The demolition of the building next door will be awful for business with the noise and dust. The council told me last July they would not be doing anything with planning permission until 2024 due to a backlog.

“I have 2,650 students booked in over the next eight weeks so it came as an absolute shock to find out that the demolition of the building next door is actually scheduled for April 1.

"I have avidly campaigned to make this area safer, and even made a video about it, sending it off to the head of police, citing the fact that the derelict building was awash with anti-social behaviour and criminal activity.

"I’m finding syringes and drug paraphernalia and all sorts of things in the alleyway. The council has absolutely neglected it and washed their hands of it. It’s quite a disgrace that this area has not been looked after.”

The three-storey building in George Street was sold for redevelopment into 20 flats in November last year. Planning permission was then sought to demolish the building to make way for four commercial units and 21 flats. But the application was then withdrawn.

A Hastings Borough Council spokesperson said: “The British Tea Museum is a great asset, and proving very popular with visitors, including language students. We know that the fire is really impacting local businesses, and are doing all we can to make sure that the various issues are resolved as soon as possible.”

