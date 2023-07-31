NationalWorldTV
Hastings teenager prepares to have his long hair donated to charity for a second time

Fifteen-year-old Dewi Grove is preparing to have his long hair donated to charity for the second time!
By Laura GroveContributor
Published 31st Jul 2023, 09:10 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 09:11 BST

Dewi, who is from Hastings, first donated his hair to The Little Princess Trust in February 2020 and raised an amazing £851 in donations.

He has been growing his hair again for the last three years. It's now grown to 15 inches, meaning it's ideal for helping The Little Princess Trust. They provide real hair wigs, free of charge, to children and young people who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment or to other conditions such as Alopecia.

The charity is also one of the largest funders of childhood cancer research in the UK.

Dewi, 15, preparing for his Big TrimDewi, 15, preparing for his Big Trim
Dewi, 15, preparing for his Big Trim

The Little Princess Trust relies solely on the generosity of its wonderful supporters who help the charity give Hair and Hope to so many children and young people with cancer each year.

Dewi's Big Trim takes place at Valhalla Hair, Queens Rd, Hastings on Saturday August 5.

Donations can be made at Dewi's justgiving page www.justgiving.com/page/dewis-big-trim

For more information on The Little Princess Trust please go towww.littleprincesses.org.uk

