Hastings: Three-floor ‘family fun factory’ set to open in former Debenhams store

Owners Graham and Debbie Owen, who launched the Phileas Fogg’s World of Adventures attraction in Brighton, said it would create more than 60 full and part-time local jobs. They said their new venture - called OWENS - would provide entertainment for all ages, and span three floors of the 77,000 square foot building in Robertson Street.

The fun factory still needs planning permission from Hastings Borough Council, but the husband and wife duo, from Hastings, hope it will open in the “not so distant future”. Attractions would include ten-pin bowling, a soft play area, crazy golf and a themed restaurant. “Plus over 20 other unique and exciting attractions for all ages, including some never seen before in the UK,” they added.

They are keeping tight-lipped about the “final, magical details”. But they said the fun factory would be the “first of its kind in the UK and will attract people visiting it from far and wide.”

Graham - as a sort of modern day Willy Wonka - is giving people the chance to win golden tickets to be the first to have a peek at the action. People have a chance to win by CLICKING HERE Winners will be notified on June 1.

He added: “We are proud to be bringing this badge across to Hastings and excited to meet the local community.” He said the jobs it would create will be perfect for young people looking for evening and weekend work.

The couple’s Phileas Fogg’s World of Adventures in Brighton includes a team adventure - described as a cross between TV show The Crystal Maze and a theatrical production - set in an Alice In Wonderland world. It also has an Oliver Twist experience set in the foggy streets of Victorian London.

A family-owned company called Moxie bought the Debenhams building, shortly before the department store chain announced plans to close its Hastings store. Debenhams closed in May last year and has been empty since then.

In December last year, the first hints were given at what may lie ahead for the building when a company called C&O Entertainment Limited submitted a planning application to open a games arcade - including virtual reality and dance games - on the first floor. The arcade would only cover a small portion of the store, but architectural floor plans hinted at proposals for the rest of the building, with opening hours set at 9am to 11pm. These floor plans show an indoor soft play area, cafe, children’s mini-golf area and a three-lane bowling alley.

Hastings Borough Council has not decided whether to give the green light yet, and has received objections to the proposals from owners of nearby flats worried about noise the new venture might create.

For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK

1. People are being given the chance to win golden tickets to be the first to have a peak at the action. Photo Sales

2. Debenhams in Hastings reopens on April 12 2021 for its closing down sale. SUS-220224-134125001 Photo Sales

3. The old Debenhams site in Hastings - Robertson Terrace SUS-220224-134213001 Photo Sales

4. The old Debenhams site in Hastings - Robertson Terrace SUS-220224-134226001 Photo Sales