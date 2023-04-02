Hastings will be holding its first Trans Pride event later this year, organisers have announced.

Organisers said they are holding a series of events taking place across Hastings, St Leonards and Bexhill for local trans, non-binary and gender expansive folk and their allies between July 22 and 29.

They said this year’s focus is on ‘community building, support and celebration’. The events planned so far range from a tattoo flash day, a dog hangout, a mini film festival, and a ‘picnics and chill’ event on the beach.

The organisers Victoria Oldman and Zed Gregory said: “This year has been really tough for our community, we are under constant attack and it’s all feeling a bit bleak. We want to provide some safe and supportive spaces for our community to just hang out together.

“We live in such a great place, everyone wants to help, honestly we are blown away by this town.”

Events are planned in the Observer Building, Hastings Museum and Art Gallery, and the De La Warr Pavilion.

Zed said: “Throughout July we will be asking shops and businesses to put our flags and stickers up in their windows, to show the trans community some love and prove that there is no hate in Hastings.”

Victoria said: “We need people to step up and actively show they are supportive, understanding that they can really make a difference to people’s lives – that they can help.”

Hastings Museum and Art Gallery, one of the venues where events for the first Trans Pride event in the town will be held, organisers have announced

The two said they decided to team up after the vigil for Brianna Ghey, a 16-year-old trans girl who was murdered in February.

Zed said: “The media conversation about trans lives has become increasingly toxic. When a young person is murdered we have to understand there are real consequences to the hate being spewed by a very vocal minority.”

Victoria said: “We know the majority of the general public are behind the trans community. Trans Pride Hastings is here to make that support visible, to bring it together in solidarity, and to show local trans and non binary people they are valid, they are loved and they have the right to feel safe.”