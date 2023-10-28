Hastings town centre flooding in pictures

Priory Meadow shopping centre has been closed off along with other areas of the town centre and homes evacuated as flooding his again.

It followed torrential rain in the Hastings area overnight and early this morning.

The fire service were out pumping water as it gushed up from drains in South Terrace and the shopping centre itself. The delivery area of Priory Meadow looked to be under water.

Some shops in Priory Meadow, such as HMV, have only been open for a few months after undergoing major re-fits following the flooding in January.

The Eel and Bear bottle shop in Waldegrave Street reported that homes on the town centre street were evacuated as a precaution. The water almost rose as high as their door. They said: “Our basement is full of water but so far the business has not been damaged.”

Cllr Judy Rogers said: “Please avoid the town centre all around Priory meadow as their is significant flooding and the emergency services need to deal with it.”

Large areas of Alexandra Park were flooded too and there looked to be less serious flooding in Ore, Hollington and area of Fairlight. There is more rain forecast to fall today and Sunday, with the Met Office issuing a Yellow weather warning for rain for both days. More rain is on its way next week.

With thanks to Philip Oakley, Judy Rogers, Eel and Bear and Louise Turner for images.

