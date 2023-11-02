Hastings businesses have expressed anger and frustration that planned pavement repair works in the town centre have been delayed to the New Year.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

East Sussex County Council had planned to carry out the essential work from this week, John Bownas, manager of Love Hastings said.

He said after pressure from many sides, the authority had agreed to carry out a major repair programme along Wellington Place and Pelham Place to fix hundreds of loose and broken paving slabs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Assurances had been given that teams would be in the area from Monday (October 30) through to Friday, December 8, he added.

John Bownas and Tony Olujobi, of Carib De L'Afrique

However, work has now been set back to January.

An email received by Love Hastings, the town centre Business Improvement District, stated that the council would be: “replacing approximately 700 broken or loose pavers and 50-60 broken or missing slabs on Wellington Place, with approximately 225 broken slabs to be replaced on Pelham Place. Additionally, 69 areas that have been taken up and filled with tarmac on Pelham Place will have the slabs reinstated.”

On the one.network website the Pelham Place works are still indicated as happening throughout November.

Mr Bownas said shoppers and businesses were becoming frustrated and angry with the situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I regularly get stopped in the street by people asking me when these paving slabs will get fixed. And I don’t think a week goes by when I don’t see people who have tripped and fallen in the town.

“The huge extent of works that have been found to be necessary is really indicative of how Hastings has been short-changed in terms of road maintenance for a long time. It’s good to see the work might finally be happening, but it shouldn’t have been allowed to get into this state in the first place.

“I’m also speaking to the highways customer service team almost daily about a particularly dangerous section with barriers around it. A crew attended some weeks ago but were only told to do half the job, and the rest seems to have been forgotten about – yet I understood this was meant to be an emergency repair. The last time I called I was told the job had been signed off as complete.

“What I hope is that when the crews finally do arrive the quality of work is better than we’ve seen on potholes in the area. I raised an FOI (Freedom of Information) concerning one hole on the seafront that has regularly reopened and found that it had been ‘fixed’ over 20 times in the space of just two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I do wonder if it would be better for Hastings if we were given the money to look after our roads for ourselves.”